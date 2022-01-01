Garden salad in Milwaukee
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Garden Salad
|$0.00
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, onion and cucumber with your choice of dressing.
Friendship Cafe
8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point
|Garden Salad
|$5.25
Romaine lettuce, tomato's, cucumbers and red onion with a vinaigrette dressing - 16 Oz
Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|Garden Salad for 2
|$7.15
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, 2 White Meat Chicken Tenders, Croutons & 2 Dressings