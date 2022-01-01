Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve garden salad

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$0.00
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$10.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee
Three Lions Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, onion and cucumber with your choice of dressing.
More about Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI
Item pic

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$5.25
Romaine lettuce, tomato's, cucumbers and red onion with a vinaigrette dressing - 16 Oz
More about Friendship Cafe
Item pic

 

Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad for 2$7.15
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, 2 White Meat Chicken Tenders, Croutons & 2 Dressings
More about Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery
Garden Salad image

 

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.00
Mixed baby greens seasonal garden vegetables
More about The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

