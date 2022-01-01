Garlic bread in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants that serve garlic bread

Garlic Bread image

 

Brown Bottle

221 W. Galena Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Brown Bottle
Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$6.00
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
Garlic Bread w/CHEESE$8.00
Warm Italian bread with garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with sliced mozzarella, parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
Balistreri Brother Pizza image

 

Balistreri Brother Pizza

3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Garlic Bread image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Pizza Man
Garlic Bread image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Pizza Man
BB's on North image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

BB's on North

7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Home made Italian bread dipped in garlic butter.
More about BB's on North
Capri di Nuovo New image

 

Capri di Nuovo New

8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.29
Garlic Bread Basket$7.29
More about Capri di Nuovo New
Garlic Bread image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$3.95
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese image

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$4.35
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut in Half Dipped in Butter Topped with Garlic Salt & Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Bread$3.25
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut In Half Dipped in Butter & Topped with Garlic Salt
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
Garlic Bread image

 

Bottle House 42

1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Bottle House 42
Milwaukee Classic Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milwaukee Classic Pizza

3929 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1586 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.99
Our own warm, toasty, buttery garlic bread with the a hint of oregano.
More about Milwaukee Classic Pizza

