Garlic bread in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Brown Bottle
Brown Bottle
221 W. Galena Street, Milwaukee
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
|Garlic Bread w/CHEESE
|$8.00
Warm Italian bread with garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with sliced mozzarella, parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Balistreri Brother Pizza
3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about BB's on North
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
BB's on North
7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Home made Italian bread dipped in garlic butter.
More about Capri di Nuovo New
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|Garlic Bread
|$3.29
|Garlic Bread Basket
|$7.29
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$3.95
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$4.35
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut in Half Dipped in Butter Topped with Garlic Salt & Mozzarella Cheese
|Garlic Bread
|$3.25
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut In Half Dipped in Butter & Topped with Garlic Salt
More about Bottle House 42
Bottle House 42
1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Served with side of marinara