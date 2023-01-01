Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorgonzola salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Balsamic & Gorgonzola Salad$0.00
Mixed greens, roasted pepitas, craisins, Wisconsin Gorgonzola, and balsamic vinaigrette.
To add available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Item pic

 

The City Market Cafe - Shorewood

2205 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Gorgonzola Salad$11.50
Fresh berries, gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, spring greens, chopped romaine hearts, berry balsamic vinaigrette
More about The City Market Cafe - Shorewood
Item pic

 

City Market Cafe - Wauwatosa

8700 W. WATERTOWN PLANK ROAD, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Gorgonzola Salad$11.50
Fresh berries, gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, spring greens, chopped romaine hearts, berry balsamic vinaigrette
More about City Market Cafe - Wauwatosa

