Gorgonzola salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Balsamic & Gorgonzola Salad
|$0.00
Mixed greens, roasted pepitas, craisins, Wisconsin Gorgonzola, and balsamic vinaigrette.
To add available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
The City Market Cafe - Shorewood
2205 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood
|Strawberry Gorgonzola Salad
|$11.50
Fresh berries, gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, spring greens, chopped romaine hearts, berry balsamic vinaigrette