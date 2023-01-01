Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goulash in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve goulash

Kegel's Inn image

 

Kegel's Inn

5901 W National Ave, West Allis

Avg 4.1 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Goulash$34.00
More about Kegel's Inn
Banner pic

 

Story Hill BKC

5100 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crepe Goulash$18.00
Braised Beef Goulash, Macaroni, Spinach, Tomato & Paprika Braising Sauce, Sour Cream, Fresh Dill, Sunny Eggs
More about Story Hill BKC

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Buffalo Wings

Cookies

Chocolate Mousse

Curry Goat

Shrimp Scampi

Biryani

Honey Chicken

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1574 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston