Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve greek salad

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chopped Salad$15.00
Greens, chickpeas, tomatoes, red onion, olives, feta cheese, cucumbers with a side of creamy lemony tahini vinaigrette.
More about The Busy Beestro
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee -

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$15.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee -
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad (GF)$13.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese with housemade dill vinaigrette. dressing always served on the side.
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Fish Sandwiches

Hummus

Jerk Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

Brulee

Chicken Salad

Biryani

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1540 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston