Grilled cheese sandwiches in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
More about Friendship Cafe
Friendship Cafe
8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25
Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
|Crinkle Chocolate Cookie
|$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Large Salad
|$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
More about The Riverwest Filling Station
The Riverwest Filling Station
701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee
|The Meatwad*
|$16.95
8oz charbroiled hamburger with 4oz shaved house-smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and Fontina cheese, topped with tiger sauce on a burger bun
|Delivery to Amorphic Beer Brewery Only
Check out the new Brewery Amorphic at Address: 3700 N Fratney St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
|Cheese Curds
|$9.85
Deep-Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with Ranch.