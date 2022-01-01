Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Friendship Cafe image

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Friendship Cafe
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Mozz Cheese$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
Large Salad$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
The Riverwest Filling Station image

 

The Riverwest Filling Station

701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Meatwad*$16.95
8oz charbroiled hamburger with 4oz shaved house-smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and Fontina cheese, topped with tiger sauce on a burger bun
Delivery to Amorphic Beer Brewery Only
Check out the new Brewery Amorphic at Address: 3700 N Fratney St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Cheese Curds$9.85
Deep-Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with Ranch.
More about The Riverwest Filling Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Chili

Tacos

Prime Ribs

Cucumber Salad

Mostaccioli

Blt Wraps

Omelettes

Meatball Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston