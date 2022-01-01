Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley
The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Baguette$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
Turkey Bacon Brie$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
AJ Bombers image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ Bombers

1247 N Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (3881 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$8.50
Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds$6.50
Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.
Frickles$7.00
Crispy fried dill pickles served with ranch.
More about AJ Bombers
Saz's State House image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA MARINARA$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
FESTIVAL COMBO$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
More about Saz's State House
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Mo's A Place for Steaks image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mo's A Place for Steaks

720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (2805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Onion Strings$11.00
Truffle Mashed Potato$16.00
Mashed Potato$12.00
More about Mo's A Place for Steaks
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Wings$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Impossible Burger$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
More about The Knick
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stubby's Cubano$13.95
House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on pressed French bread
Classic Beer Battered Cod$15.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
American AF Smash Burger$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
La Masa Empanada Bar image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Empanada Platter-$5.00
Dozen oven-baked empanadas! Starts with a $5 discount and builds a la carte from there! Includes 3 oz Chimichurri
Wisco Corn - (W)$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
Cheese Curd & Bacon - (CC)$4.00
Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds N' Bacon!
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portobello Melt$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
Tinga Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

