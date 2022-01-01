Grilled chicken in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Beans & Barley
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Vietnamese Baguette
|$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
|Turkey Bacon Brie
|$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
|Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
More about AJ Bombers
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AJ Bombers
1247 N Water St, Milwaukee
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$8.50
Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.
|Cheese Curds
|$6.50
Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.
|Frickles
|$7.00
Crispy fried dill pickles served with ranch.
More about Saz's State House
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|MOZZARELLA MARINARA
|$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
|FESTIVAL COMBO
|$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
|LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS
|$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about Mo's A Place for Steaks
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mo's A Place for Steaks
720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee
|Onion Strings
|$11.00
|Truffle Mashed Potato
|$16.00
|Mashed Potato
|$12.00
More about The Knick
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Stubby's Cubano
|$13.95
House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on pressed French bread
|Classic Beer Battered Cod
|$15.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
|American AF Smash Burger
|$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Masa Empanada Bar
1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee
|Empanada Platter
|-$5.00
Dozen oven-baked empanadas! Starts with a $5 discount and builds a la carte from there! Includes 3 oz Chimichurri
|Wisco Corn - (W)
|$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
|Cheese Curd & Bacon - (CC)
|$4.00
Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds N' Bacon!
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Portobello Melt
|$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|Tinga Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza