Grilled chicken sandwiches in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Grilled chicken breast (plain, or with today's marinade), lettuce, tomato, mayo, and scallions on a pretzel roll.
Yum Yum Fish and Chicken
1912 W Hampton Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken Sandwich COMBO (Grilled)
|$10.99
W/ Fries
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Bacon, avocado, dill Havarti, lettuce, roasted tomato aioli, broiche bun
Coach's Pub 'N' Grill
5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.50
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Choices of grilled chicken, BBQ, Buffalo or Cajun style.