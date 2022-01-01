Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled chicken breast (plain, or with today's marinade), lettuce, tomato, mayo, and scallions on a pretzel roll.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Consumer pic

 

Yum Yum Fish and Chicken

1912 W Hampton Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich COMBO (Grilled)$10.99
W/ Fries
More about Yum Yum Fish and Chicken
Item pic

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Bacon, avocado, dill Havarti, lettuce, roasted tomato aioli, broiche bun
More about Saz's State House
Coach's Pub N Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coach's Pub 'N' Grill

5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.50
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and side of mayo. Choices of grilled chicken, BBQ, Buffalo or Cajun style.
More about Coach's Pub 'N' Grill
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

 

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Garden Salad

Taco Salad

Caprese Sandwiches

Pumpkin Pies

Jalapeno Poppers

Caprese Salad

Fried Pickles

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1470 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston