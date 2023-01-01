Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

Takeout
Herb Grilled Chicken Maple Wrap$17.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, candied pecans, red onions, feta cheese with a maple vinaigrette in a flour wrap with choice of side.
More about Saz's State House
Reunion Restaurant

6610 West Greenfield Avenue, West Allis

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.49
Gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with a drizzle of garlic aioli.
More about Reunion Restaurant
Steny's Tavern & Grill

800 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken w/ your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub the chipotle ranch for a wing sauce for 50 cents!
More about Steny's Tavern & Grill

