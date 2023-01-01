Grilled chicken wraps in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|Herb Grilled Chicken Maple Wrap
|$17.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, candied pecans, red onions, feta cheese with a maple vinaigrette in a flour wrap with choice of side.
Reunion Restaurant
6610 West Greenfield Avenue, West Allis
|California Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.49
Gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with a drizzle of garlic aioli.