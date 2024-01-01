Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gulab jamun in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Gulab Jamun
Milwaukee restaurants that serve gulab jamun
India Garden
2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
GULAB JAMUN
$4.95
Fried ball made with non-fat dry milk and
cottage cheese, soaked in sugar syrup
More about India Garden
Curry Hut - NRO - 1888 N Humboldt Ave
1888 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
GULAB JAMUN 4PCS
$4.99
More about Curry Hut - NRO - 1888 N Humboldt Ave
