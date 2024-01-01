Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve gulab jamun

India Garden

2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GULAB JAMUN$4.95
Fried ball made with non-fat dry milk and
cottage cheese, soaked in sugar syrup
More about India Garden
Curry Hut - NRO - 1888 N Humboldt Ave

1888 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GULAB JAMUN 4PCS$4.99
More about Curry Hut - NRO - 1888 N Humboldt Ave

