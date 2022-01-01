Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulasch Over Spatzle$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
Perch Basket$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
Schnitzel$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Smoke Shack MKE image

 

Smoke Shack MKE

332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese$4.00
Pulled Pork (by the pound)$16.00
More about Smoke Shack MKE
La Masa Empanada Bar image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Empanada Platter-$5.00
Dozen oven-baked empanadas! Starts with a $5 discount and builds a la carte from there! Includes 3 oz Chimichurri
Wisco Corn - (W)$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
Cheese Curd & Bacon - (CC)$4.00
Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds N' Bacon!
More about La Masa Empanada Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Calamari

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Key Lime Pies

Cucumber Salad

Crab Salad

Blt Wraps

Steak Tacos

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston