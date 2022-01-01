Hash browns in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve hash browns
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Classic Breakfast
|$11.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.
|Plaza Benedict
|$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Basic Brunch
|$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
|Milwaukee Street
|$12.00
sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Bowl of Minis
|$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
|Side Hash Browns
|$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
|Side Bacon (4)
|$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
Fool's Errand
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Burger
|$14.00
Truck Sauce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese
|Wedge
|$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Braised Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Onion Roll