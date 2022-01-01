Huevos rancheros in Milwaukee
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.95
Corn tortillas topped with black beans, queso clanco, scallions, two fried eggs, topped with house salsa. Served with sour cream on the side.
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.00
Two fried corn tortillas with black bean spread topped with sunny-side eggs and a housemade ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rosemary breakfast potatoes
Cafe Corazon Bay View
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$9.00
(2) Eggs sunny side up on corn tortillas with red ranchero sauce, sautéed onions, and peppers served with rice and choice of beans ADD meat OR vegetarian option for additional charge
Toast Milwaukee
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
Choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde - Eggs Any Style - Corn Tortillas - Black Beans - Queso Fresco - Diced Poblano - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast
North Avenue Grill - 7225 W NORTH AVE
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|huevos rancheros
|$13.00
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
Black Bean- Pepper Jack Quesadilla, Two Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes, Salsa Roja, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese