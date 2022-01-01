Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$11.95
Corn tortillas topped with black beans, queso clanco, scallions, two fried eggs, topped with house salsa. Served with sour cream on the side.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
54a419fd-e0bd-4ad8-b972-a39cac030593 image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Two fried corn tortillas with black bean spread topped with sunny-side eggs and a housemade ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rosemary breakfast potatoes
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Corazon Bay View

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$9.00
(2) Eggs sunny side up on corn tortillas with red ranchero sauce, sautéed onions, and peppers served with rice and choice of beans ADD meat OR vegetarian option for additional charge
More about Cafe Corazon Bay View
Item pic

 

Toast Milwaukee

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde - Eggs Any Style - Corn Tortillas - Black Beans - Queso Fresco - Diced Poblano - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast
More about Toast Milwaukee
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill - 7225 W NORTH AVE

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
huevos rancheros$13.00
More about North Avenue Grill - 7225 W NORTH AVE
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Black Bean- Pepper Jack Quesadilla, Two Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes, Salsa Roja, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese
More about The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
More about Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.

