Hummus in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve hummus

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rueben$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
The Shorewood$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette image

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic$14.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
Egg & Cheese$9.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
The Veg Head$12.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Classic Burger$12.95
Our classic burger topped with your choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, or bleu cheese. Add bacon for $1.00.
Faux Bahn Mi$12.95
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
LuLu Chips$3.50
Thick-sliced potato chips made fresh to order. Add a small side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce for $.50 more.
Sprocket Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Sprocket Cafe

3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Swiss$5.25
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with turkey, Swiss, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.
Lunch Special$8.00
Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.
Toasted Bagel$2.50
All bagels are toasted
Consumer pic

 

Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po'Boy - CHICKEN$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
Nachos$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
