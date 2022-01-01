Hummus in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve hummus
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Rueben
|$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
|The Shorewood
|$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|The Classic
|$14.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
|Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
|The Veg Head
|$12.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|The Classic Burger
|$12.95
Our classic burger topped with your choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, or bleu cheese. Add bacon for $1.00.
|Faux Bahn Mi
|$12.95
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
|LuLu Chips
|$3.50
Thick-sliced potato chips made fresh to order. Add a small side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce for $.50 more.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Sprocket Cafe
3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Turkey & Swiss
|$5.25
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with turkey, Swiss, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.
|Lunch Special
|$8.00
Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.50
All bagels are toasted
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Po'Boy - CHICKEN
|$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
|Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)