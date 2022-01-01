Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Saz's State House image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA MARINARA$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
FESTIVAL COMBO$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
More about Saz's State House
Three Lions Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Lions Pub

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Belizean$11.99
Black bean and roasted red pepper patty, served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno jam, grilled red pepper, red onion and red pepper aioli. Served on a grilled brioche bun with your choice of a side of chips or a side caesar salad.
Cheese Curds$10.49
When in WI! Beer battered cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery, in Walker's Point. 6oz of cheesehead heaven served with a side of ranch dressing.
Pub Burger$10.99
1/2lb prime beef patty seasoned with Three Lions' seasoning and grilled. Served on a brioche bun, with a choice of extra toppings.
More about Three Lions Pub
Coach's Pub N Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coach's Pub N Grill

5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
Takeout
6 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$10.00
6 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
THE "JR COACH"$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
More about Coach's Pub N Grill
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza image

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Cheese w/2 Toppings$30.10
14" Cheese & 2 Topping Pizza
Buy One Get One FREE
Chicken Dinner$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
14" Cheese w/1 Topping$28.20
14" Pizza w/ Mozzarella Cheese & 1 Topping of your choice
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

French Toast

Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Carrot Cake

Steak Tacos

Quesadillas

Tuna Salad

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston