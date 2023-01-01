Kebabs in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee -
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee -
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Filet Kebab
|$35.00
Chargrilled aged Filet Mignon & vegetables served on a skewer
|Chicken Kebab
|$24.00
Chargrilled chicken breast & vegetables served on a skewer
More about Bollywood Grill
Bollywood Grill
1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee
|Chicken Kebab
|$16.95
Chicken marinated with spices, with onions, peppers, cooked in clay oven
|Seekh Kebab
|$17.95
Finely minced lamb, seasoned with chopped onions, herbs, spices, then baked on skewers in clay oven