Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee -

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Kebab$35.00
Chargrilled aged Filet Mignon & vegetables served on a skewer
Chicken Kebab$24.00
Chargrilled chicken breast & vegetables served on a skewer
More about Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee -
Banner pic

 

Bollywood Grill

1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kebab$16.95
Chicken marinated with spices, with onions, peppers, cooked in clay oven
Seekh Kebab$17.95
Finely minced lamb, seasoned with chopped onions, herbs, spices, then baked on skewers in clay oven
More about Bollywood Grill
Item pic

 

Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Duck Seekh Kebab$18.00
Layered Paratha | Tandoori Duck | Pickled Onion | Apricot Chutney
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Paninis

Chimichangas

Fish And Chips

Cheeseburgers

Bleu Burgers

Wontons

Cornbread

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1538 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston