Kimchi in Milwaukee

Just organic chicken and veggies sous vide.

NEW: Inspired by our smush faced friends, the same (2) cups are combined into a single lower profile container.

🧐 What’s this Riley’s Fave? Inspired by learning about how you could potentially double your dogs life by feeding them better food, we started feeding Riley ground Turkey, broccoli and carrots almost 7 years ago as a staple of her diet. Think she looks good for her age? We feel this has been a huge part of why we’re proud of the pep she still has in her step.

Yes, the famous Riley is eating the same stuff your pup is! Next time you’re treating yourself, be sure to treat your pup too!

