Kimchi in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve kimchi

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE CURDS$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER$15.00
Two Smash Burger Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter
CLASSIC COW$14.50
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce
Riley's Sandwich Co.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Riley's Sandwich Co.

4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
CBR$17.45
organic chicken breast, bacon, housemade ranch, avocado, tomato, cheese, lettuce
Lettuce now served on sandwich to reduce waste.
Chicken Philly$15.45
organic chicken, mozz, house cheese sauce, roasted: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, house roll
RILEY'S FAVE$4.95
Just organic chicken and veggies sous vide.
NEW: Inspired by our smush faced friends, the same (2) cups are combined into a single lower profile container.
🧐 What’s this Riley’s Fave? Inspired by learning about how you could potentially double your dogs life by feeding them better food, we started feeding Riley ground Turkey, broccoli and carrots almost 7 years ago as a staple of her diet. Think she looks good for her age? We feel this has been a huge part of why we’re proud of the pep she still has in her step.
Yes, the famous Riley is eating the same stuff your pup is! Next time you’re treating yourself, be sure to treat your pup too!
Crafty Cow

 

Crafty Cow

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE CURDS$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN POUTINE$16.00
Tater Tots, Cheese Curds, Fried Chicken, Pickles, Gravy, Nashville Hot Sauce
PLAIN BURGER$11.00
Brisket and Sirloin Patty
Merge Milwaukee

 

Merge Milwaukee

1932 East Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee

Takeout
Seasoned Fries$4.00
20 pc Korean Fried Chicken$27.00
Beef Loaded Fries$7.00
