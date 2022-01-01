Kimchi in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve kimchi
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|CHEESE CURDS
|$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER
|$15.00
Two Smash Burger Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter
|CLASSIC COW
|$14.50
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Riley's Sandwich Co.
4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|CBR
|$17.45
organic chicken breast, bacon, housemade ranch, avocado, tomato, cheese, lettuce
Lettuce now served on sandwich to reduce waste.
|Chicken Philly
|$15.45
organic chicken, mozz, house cheese sauce, roasted: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, house roll
|RILEY'S FAVE
|$4.95
Just organic chicken and veggies sous vide.
NEW: Inspired by our smush faced friends, the same (2) cups are combined into a single lower profile container.
🧐 What’s this Riley’s Fave? Inspired by learning about how you could potentially double your dogs life by feeding them better food, we started feeding Riley ground Turkey, broccoli and carrots almost 7 years ago as a staple of her diet. Think she looks good for her age? We feel this has been a huge part of why we’re proud of the pep she still has in her step.
Yes, the famous Riley is eating the same stuff your pup is! Next time you’re treating yourself, be sure to treat your pup too!
Crafty Cow
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|CHEESE CURDS
|$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN POUTINE
|$16.00
Tater Tots, Cheese Curds, Fried Chicken, Pickles, Gravy, Nashville Hot Sauce
|PLAIN BURGER
|$11.00
Brisket and Sirloin Patty