Lasagna in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve lasagna
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Winter Squash and Mushroom Lasagna
Root vegetables and mushrooms layered with a béchamel sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Dinner Lasagna
|$13.25
Our Famous Lasagna features layers of pasta and meatsauce topped with baked Mozzarella cheese.
You can order it unbaked or parbaked. (The meatsauce will always be cooked before the dish is assembled).
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Homemade Meat Lasagna
|$22.00
Delicate homemade egg pasta layered with our tomato meat sauce of ground beef and veal layered with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella