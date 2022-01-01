Lasagna in Milwaukee

Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve lasagna

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Winter Squash and Mushroom Lasagna
Root vegetables and mushrooms layered with a béchamel sauce.
More about The Busy Beestro
Capri di Nuovo New image

 

Capri di Nuovo New

8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Lasagna$13.99
More about Capri di Nuovo New
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Lasagna$13.25
Our Famous Lasagna features layers of pasta and meatsauce topped with baked Mozzarella cheese.
You can order it unbaked or parbaked. (The meatsauce will always be cooked before the dish is assembled).
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
Homemade Meat Lasagna image

 

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Meat Lasagna$22.00
Delicate homemade egg pasta layered with our tomato meat sauce of ground beef and veal layered with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
More about The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

