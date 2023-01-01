Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve leche cake

C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche - Bay View

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$11.00
More about C-viche - Bay View
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow MKE

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE$9.00
Delicious White Cake Soaked in 3 Sweet Milks
Layered with a Light As A Cloud
Vanilla Cream Frosting
More about Crafty Cow MKE
Item pic

 

Chucho's Red Tacos - 4511 S 6th St

4511 S 6th St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Cake$8.90
Vanilla cake soaked in three milks and topped with whipped cream
More about Chucho's Red Tacos - 4511 S 6th St
Consumer pic

 

La Cocina del Sur Empanada Bar

701 E Keefe Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$11.00
More about La Cocina del Sur Empanada Bar

