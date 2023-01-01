Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve lomo

Lomo Tosta image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lomo Tosta$11.50
grilled pork tenderloin, peach marmalade, creamy brie, ciabatta, chive
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche - Bay View

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$26.00
LOMO ENVUELTO$18.00
More about C-viche - Bay View
Consumer pic

 

Cielito Lindo - 733 s 2nd st

733 s 2nd st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo De Puerco en Salsa$15.99
Red,green or mix salsa
More about Cielito Lindo - 733 s 2nd st
Banner pic

 

Kompali Taqueria

1205 East Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lomo Saltado Taco$4.50
More about Kompali Taqueria

