Lomo in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve lomo
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Lomo Tosta
|$11.50
grilled pork tenderloin, peach marmalade, creamy brie, ciabatta, chive
More about C-viche - Bay View
SUSHI
C-viche - Bay View
2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee
|Lomo Saltado
|$26.00
|LOMO ENVUELTO
|$18.00
More about Cielito Lindo - 733 s 2nd st
Cielito Lindo - 733 s 2nd st
733 s 2nd st, Milwaukee
|Lomo De Puerco en Salsa
|$15.99
Red,green or mix salsa