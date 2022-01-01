Mac and cheese in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

JB's on 41

4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$12.00
large helping of shredded bbq pulled pork topped with homemade mac and cheese, on a fresh hoagie roll
More about JB's on 41
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$2.50
More about The Brass Tap
Mo's A Place for Steaks image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mo's A Place for Steaks

720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (2805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac N' Cheese$27.00
More about Mo's A Place for Steaks
Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE MAC N CHEESE$4.50
More about Crafty Cow
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese image

 

Smoke Shack MKE

332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese$4.00
More about Smoke Shack MKE
Fool's Errand image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fool's Errand

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese$16.00
More about Fool's Errand
Gordo Burger Milwaukee image

 

Gordo Burger Milwaukee

2301 South Howell Avenue, Bay View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac&Cheese$5.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
More about Gordo Burger Milwaukee

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Pear Salad

Prime Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston