Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango ice cream in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve mango ice cream

Banner pic

 

Bollywood Grill

1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Ice Cream$4.95
8oz Mango Ice Cream
More about Bollywood Grill
Consumer pic

 

India Garden

2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MANGO ICE CREAM$4.95
(GLUTEN FREE)
More about India Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Gumbo

Chocolate Cream Pies

Avocado Toast

French Toast

Jalapeno Poppers

Pasta Salad

Drunken Noodles

Gulab Jamun

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bronzeville

No reviews yet

East Side

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (741 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston