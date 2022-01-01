Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve meatloaf

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slow-Cooked Italian-Braised Pork Shoulder$0.00
Crushed tomatoes, red wine, and fennel seeds seasoned pork shoulder slow cooked to perfection. Served with a side of creamy polenta.
More about The Busy Beestro
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf$18.00
gravy, mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, herb butter.
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chazz’s Meatloaf Sammy$14.95
Stubby’s house meatloaf mad with a trifecta of meats and exotic Mexican chiles layered between grilled sourdough with candied bacon, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo and arugula
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Rustic Country Meatloaf$16.00
homemade meat loaf, pan seared, rosemary mushroom gravy, onion rings
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

