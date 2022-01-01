Meatloaf in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve meatloaf
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Slow-Cooked Italian-Braised Pork Shoulder
|$0.00
Crushed tomatoes, red wine, and fennel seeds seasoned pork shoulder slow cooked to perfection. Served with a side of creamy polenta.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Meatloaf
|$18.00
gravy, mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, herb butter.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Chazz’s Meatloaf Sammy
|$14.95
Stubby’s house meatloaf mad with a trifecta of meats and exotic Mexican chiles layered between grilled sourdough with candied bacon, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo and arugula