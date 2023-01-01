Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Lentil Salad$0.00
Spinach, lentils, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and parsley. Served with a side of red wine vinaigrette.
More about The Busy Beestro
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Capers, Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette
More about The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet Diner- MKE - 239 E. Chicago St Suite 103

239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Organic Mixed mesclun greens, topped with red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, olives, garbanzo beans, Feta cheese and balsamic dressing on the side with a side of pita bread
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Organic Mixed mesclun greens, topped with red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, olives, garbanzo beans, Feta cheese and balsamic dressing on the side with a side of pita bread
More about Sweet Diner- MKE - 239 E. Chicago St Suite 103

