Mediterranean salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Mediterranean Lentil Salad
|$0.00
Spinach, lentils, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and parsley. Served with a side of red wine vinaigrette.
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Mediterranean Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Capers, Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette
Sweet Diner- MKE - 239 E. Chicago St Suite 103
239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.00
Organic Mixed mesclun greens, topped with red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, olives, garbanzo beans, Feta cheese and balsamic dressing on the side with a side of pita bread
