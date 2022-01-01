Naan in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve naan
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|CHEESE CURDS
|$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER
|$15.00
Two Smash Burger Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter
|CLASSIC COW
|$14.50
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce
More about Crafty Cow
Crafty Cow
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|CHEESE CURDS
|$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN POUTINE
|$16.00
Tater Tots, Cheese Curds, Fried Chicken, Pickles, Gravy, Nashville Hot Sauce
|PLAIN BURGER
|$11.00
Brisket and Sirloin Patty
More about Cloud Red
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Po'Boy - CHICKEN
|$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
|Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)