Naan in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve naan

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa image

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE CURDS$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER$15.00
Two Smash Burger Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter
CLASSIC COW$14.50
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
Crafty Cow image

 

Crafty Cow

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE CURDS$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN POUTINE$16.00
Tater Tots, Cheese Curds, Fried Chicken, Pickles, Gravy, Nashville Hot Sauce
PLAIN BURGER$11.00
Brisket and Sirloin Patty
More about Crafty Cow
Consumer pic

 

Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po'Boy - CHICKEN$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
Nachos$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
More about Cloud Red

