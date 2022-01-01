Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve nachos

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haddock and Chips$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Taco$4.50
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
Brisket Taco$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
Steak Taco$4.75
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
Cheese Curds$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
TACO TRUCK DINNER TG$12.50
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
ENCHILADAS TG$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
WET BURRITO$12.50
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
More about Cafe Corazon
HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe

700 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs 2$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
Bacon$2.99
3 Slices
Toast$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
More about MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
Drunken Cobra

6818 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NEK'S BONELESS WINGS$12.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Honey Garlic, BBQ or Spicy Buffalo served with celery sticks. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
DOMBROSKI TENDERS$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with ranch, blue cheese, BBQ or Vinny's sauce (1/2 A-1 & 1/2 Ketchup).
RED DOT POUTINE$12.00
Fresh Fries of Tater Tots with brown gravy & fresh cheese curds
More about Drunken Cobra
Urban Beets

3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Roots
Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Ginger
Street Tacos$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Side of tortilla chips
Green Dream$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
More about Urban Beets
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stubby's Cubano$13.95
House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on pressed French bread
Classic Beer Battered Cod$15.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
American AF Smash Burger$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
Smoke Shack MKE

332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese$4.00
Pulled Pork (by the pound)$16.00
More about Smoke Shack MKE
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coach's Pub N Grill

5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
Takeout
6 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$10.00
6 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
THE "JR COACH"$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
More about Coach's Pub N Grill
Capri di Nuovo New

8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust$18.99
18" Hand Tossed Crust$18.99
12" Milwaukee Crust$12.99
More about Capri di Nuovo New
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portobello Melt$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
Tinga Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po'Boy - CHICKEN$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
Nachos$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
More about Cloud Red
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

