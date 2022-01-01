Nachos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve nachos
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Haddock and Chips
|$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
|Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Baja Taco
|$4.50
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
|Brisket Taco
|$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
|Steak Taco
|$4.75
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Eagle Park Brewing Company
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Traditional Fried, Breaded Chicken Thigh Topped With Garlic Aioli, Greens And Pickles On A Toasted Brioche Bun. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken As A Jerk Or Buffalo Wrap. Served With Your Choice Of Side.*
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|TACO TRUCK DINNER TG
|$12.50
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
|ENCHILADAS TG
|$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
|WET BURRITO
|$12.50
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Plain Nachos
|Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
|Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Eggs 2
|$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
|Bacon
|$2.99
3 Slices
|Toast
|$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
Drunken Cobra
6818 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|NEK'S BONELESS WINGS
|$12.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Honey Garlic, BBQ or Spicy Buffalo served with celery sticks. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
|DOMBROSKI TENDERS
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with ranch, blue cheese, BBQ or Vinny's sauce (1/2 A-1 & 1/2 Ketchup).
|RED DOT POUTINE
|$12.00
Fresh Fries of Tater Tots with brown gravy & fresh cheese curds
Urban Beets
3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa
|Deep Roots
Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Ginger
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Side of tortilla chips
|Green Dream
|$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Stubby's Cubano
|$13.95
House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on pressed French bread
|Classic Beer Battered Cod
|$15.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
|American AF Smash Burger
|$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
Smoke Shack MKE
332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
|Four Cheese Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
|Pulled Pork (by the pound)
|$16.00
Coach's Pub N Grill
5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee
|6 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS
|$10.00
6 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
|THE "JR COACH"
|$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
|12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS
|$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust
|$18.99
|18" Hand Tossed Crust
|$18.99
|12" Milwaukee Crust
|$12.99
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Portobello Melt
|$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|Tinga Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Po'Boy - CHICKEN
|$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
|Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza