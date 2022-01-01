Noodle bowls in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve noodle bowls
More about Dr. Dawg
Dr. Dawg
6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee
|6" Polish
|$4.94
Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.
|6' Chicago Dog
|$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
|Side Fry
|$2.39
More about Hue Restaurant
Hue Restaurant
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee
|Bun Thit Nuong | Beef Noodle Bowl
|$16.50
Grilled lemongrass-garlic marinated beef with a house-made egg roll. Served atop a bed of fresh lettuce, mints, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, and crushed peanuts. Served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce.
|Hue Sample Platter
|$14.95
A little bit of each: 3 spicy crab rangoons, 2 egg rolls, 2 beef skewers, and a shrimp spring roll. No substitutions, please.
|Goi Cuon | Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Pair of rice paper rolls, filled with lettuce, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, mints, and rice noodles. Choose from shrimp, grilled pork sausage, tofu, or "Veggie Meat."