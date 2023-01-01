Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve noodle soup

Dr. Dawg image

 

Dr. Dawg - Glendale, WI

6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.30
More about Dr. Dawg - Glendale, WI
Item pic

 

AppeThai - Brown Deer-WI

3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Brown Deer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK NOODLE SOUP (BOAT)$17.00
GUAY TIEW RUEA: Umami house made pork broth, steamed rice noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.
BEEF NOODLE SOUP$18.00
GUAY TIEW NUA: Rice noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, sliced beef tenderloin, beef meatballs, in our house made beef broth, topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$16.00
GUAY TIEW GAI: Steam rice Noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, in our house made chicken soup, topped with crispy chicken, scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.
More about AppeThai - Brown Deer-WI

