Omelettes in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve omelettes
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|$11.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.
|Plaza Benedict
|$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Basic Brunch
|$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
|Milwaukee Street
|$12.00
sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|SIDE OF RANCH
|$0.50
|BUFF CHIX WRAP
|$15.00
|MEAT LOVER skillet
|$15.00
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Goat Cheese Curds (EC3)
|$10.00
LaClare Farms goat cheese curds | Tia Paquita chorizo cream sauce | Troubadour Bakery crostini | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1)
|Patatas Bravas y Chorizo (EC3)
|$13.00
Igl Farms potatoes | spicy tomato sauce | roasted garlic aioli | Tia Paquita smoked chorizo | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1) *gf
|Smoked Baby Reds
|$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Stubby's Cubano
|$13.95
House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on pressed French bread
|Classic Beer Battered Cod
|$15.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
|American AF Smash Burger
|$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
Sweet Diner- MKE
239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Potatoes
|$4.00
Red potatoes skin on cubed prepared with salt, fresh black pepper, parsley and rosemary
|Egg Plate
|$11.00
2 locally-sourced brown egg cooked your way, served your choice of side and toast or english muffin.
|Challah
Traditional French Toast served with whipped butter, maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar