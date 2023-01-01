Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Panna cotta in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Panna Cotta
Milwaukee restaurants that serve panna cotta
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(3074 reviews)
Panna Cotta
$8.00
More about Onesto
Story Hill BKC
5100 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta
$14.00
Fresh Berries, Banana, Local Honey, Spiced Roasted Nuts, Dark Chocolate
More about Story Hill BKC
