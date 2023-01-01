Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve panna cotta

Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panna Cotta$8.00
More about Onesto
Banner pic

 

Story Hill BKC

5100 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta$14.00
Fresh Berries, Banana, Local Honey, Spiced Roasted Nuts, Dark Chocolate
More about Story Hill BKC

