Papaya salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve papaya salad
The King & I Thai Restaurant - 830 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Dr.
830 North Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Milwaukee
|Som Tom Papaya Salad
|$11.95
Shredded green papaya, garlic, cherry tomato, palm sugar, nam pla, lime, peanut, and sun-dried micro-shrimp
AppeThai - Brown Deer-WI
3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Brown Deer
|PAPAYA SALAD
|$9.00
SOM TUM: Shredded young papaya, fresh cherry tomatoes, bird's eye chili (MILD/MED SPICY), roasted peanut mixed in our zesty garlic dressing. "perfect paired with chicken wings and sticky rice"