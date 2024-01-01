Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve papaya salad

The King & I Thai Restaurant - 830 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

830 North Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Milwaukee

Takeout
Som Tom Papaya Salad$11.95
Shredded green papaya, garlic, cherry tomato, palm sugar, nam pla, lime, peanut, and sun-dried micro-shrimp
More about The King & I Thai Restaurant - 830 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Dr.
AppeThai - Brown Deer-WI

3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Brown Deer

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAPAYA SALAD$9.00
SOM TUM: Shredded young papaya, fresh cherry tomatoes, bird's eye chili (MILD/MED SPICY), roasted peanut mixed in our zesty garlic dressing. "perfect paired with chicken wings and sticky rice"
More about AppeThai - Brown Deer-WI

