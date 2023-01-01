Paratha in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve paratha
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee
|Lacha Paratha
|$7.00
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Roasted Wild Mushroom, Shallot, Garlic & Spinach Paratha
|$11.00
House baked paratha (rich Indian flaky flatbread) flakyroasted oyster, shiitake, portabella & crimini mushrooms, garlic, shallots, spinach, sorrel~herb cream cheese, mozzarella & verjus dressed arugula.
*vegetarian
|Ratatouille Paratha
|$11.00
House baked onion paratha (flaky Indian flatbread), roasted zucchini, yellow squash & eggplant, ramp~tarragon~olive pesto, tomato emulsion, fresh mozzarella, & basil