Paratha in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve paratha

Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lacha Paratha$7.00
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Wild Mushroom, Shallot, Garlic & Spinach Paratha$11.00
House baked paratha (rich Indian flaky flatbread) flakyroasted oyster, shiitake, portabella & crimini mushrooms, garlic, shallots, spinach, sorrel~herb cream cheese, mozzarella & verjus dressed arugula.
*vegetarian
Ratatouille Paratha$11.00
House baked onion paratha (flaky Indian flatbread), roasted zucchini, yellow squash & eggplant, ramp~tarragon~olive pesto, tomato emulsion, fresh mozzarella, & basil
More about Cloud Red

