Peanut butter cookies in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

 

Blue's Egg

317 North 76th Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.50
More about Blue's Egg
Cafe LuLu image

 

LuLu Café & Bar

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.00
More about LuLu Café & Bar
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

