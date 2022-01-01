Pierogies in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pierogies
More about Hot Dish Pantry
Hot Dish Pantry
275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100, Milwaukee
|SM Loaded Baked Potato Pierogi
|$10.00
3 pierogi filled with potato, bacon and aged cheddar inside of our housemade dough - cheddar crisp topping - chive sour cream dipping sauce
|LG Crab Rangoon Pierogi
|$17.50
5 pierogi filled with our super secret rangoon filling inside of our housemade dough - scallion and togarashi corn topping - umeboshi sweet and sour dipping sauce
|SM Grilled Cheese Pierogi with Tomato Soup
|$10.50
3 pierogi filled with a 4 cheese filling - topped with brown butter and parmesan - side of creamy tomato soup topped with pistou
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee - 700 W Lexington Blvd
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee - 700 W Lexington Blvd
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Pierogies App
|$12.00
Potato & Cheese Filled, Chive, Caramelized Onion, Sour Cream
|Pierogi Dinner
|$15.00
Potato & Cheese Filled, Caramelized Onion, Sour Cream, Chive