Po boy in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve po boy
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Rueben
|$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
|The Shorewood
|$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|Large Tots 2 Sauces
|$7.00
Heap o Tots. 2 Sauces.
|Large Fries 2 Sauces
|$7.00
Heap o Fries. 2 Sauces.
|Company Butter Burger
|$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|CHEESE CURDS
|$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER
|$15.00
Two Smash Burger Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter
|CLASSIC COW
|$14.50
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce
Crafty Cow
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|CHEESE CURDS
|$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN POUTINE
|$16.00
Tater Tots, Cheese Curds, Fried Chicken, Pickles, Gravy, Nashville Hot Sauce
|PLAIN BURGER
|$11.00
Brisket and Sirloin Patty
Urban Beets
3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa
|Deep Roots
Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Ginger
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Side of tortilla chips
|Green Dream
|$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
The Lafayette Place
1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Southern Po'Boy
|$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Po'Boy - CHICKEN
|$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
|Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
The Riverwest Filling Station
701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee
|The Meatwad*
|$16.95
8oz charbroiled hamburger with 4oz shaved house-smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and Fontina cheese, topped with tiger sauce on a burger bun
|Cheese Curds
|$9.85
Deep-Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with Ranch.