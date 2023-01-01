Popcorn chicken in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
More about SportClub - 750 North Jefferson
SportClub - 750 North Jefferson
750 North Jefferson, Milwaukee
|Popcorn Chicken Bowl
|$14.00
Tempura battered chicken*, sweet nʼ spicy Korean sauce, scallion, sesame seed. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
More about Flourchild
Flourchild
722 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Kid's Chicken Tendies
|$11.00
flourchild ranch, crisp-coated fries
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Popcorn Chicken
|$9.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Guajillo
hoisin, Nashville hot, BBQ, or Citrus
Soy and served with bleu cheese or
ranch dipping sauce