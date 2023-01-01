Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

SportClub - 750 North Jefferson

750 North Jefferson, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken Bowl$14.00
Tempura battered chicken*, sweet nʼ spicy Korean sauce, scallion, sesame seed. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
More about SportClub - 750 North Jefferson
Flourchild

722 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Tendies$11.00
flourchild ranch, crisp-coated fries
More about Flourchild
Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Chicken$9.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Guajillo
hoisin, Nashville hot, BBQ, or Citrus
Soy and served with bleu cheese or
ranch dipping sauce
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
Merge

1932 East Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Chicken$8.00
Sweet & Spicy fried boneless chicken bites served with peanuts
More about Merge

