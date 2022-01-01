Pork chops in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pork chops
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Champagne Mustard Pork Chops
Roasted pork chops with spring radishes and peas, served with a champagne mustard sauce and a side of smashed fingerling potatoes.
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop
|$27.00
Bone-In Charcrusted BBQ smoked all natural thick cut Pork Chop. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
|Mediterranean Charcrusted Pork Chop
|$27.00
Bone-In Charcrusted all natural Mediterranean style thick cut pork chop with zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper served with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$15.00
Seasoned and grilled pork chop on a grilled brioche bun with apple onion chutney, and dijon aioli.
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Pork Chop
|$26.00
Roasted Duroc Pork Ribeye with a savory cherry pepper sauce. Something that will satisfy any meat eater's craving.
Hue Restaurant
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee
|Com Suon Nuong | Grilled Pork Chops and Ribs
|$17.95