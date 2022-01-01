Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve pork chops

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Champagne Mustard Pork Chops
Roasted pork chops with spring radishes and peas, served with a champagne mustard sauce and a side of smashed fingerling potatoes.
More about The Busy Beestro
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop$27.00
Bone-In Charcrusted BBQ smoked all natural thick cut Pork Chop. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
Mediterranean Charcrusted Pork Chop$27.00
Bone-In Charcrusted all natural Mediterranean style thick cut pork chop with zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper served with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
More about Carson's Ribs
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop$15.00
Seasoned and grilled pork chop on a grilled brioche bun with apple onion chutney, and dijon aioli.
Grilled Pork Chop$14.00
Seasoned and grilled pork chop on a grilled brioche bun with apple onion chutney, and dijon aioli.
More about Lakefront Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$26.00
Roasted Duroc Pork Ribeye with a savory cherry pepper sauce. Something that will satisfy any meat eater's craving.
More about Sorella
Item pic

 

Hue Restaurant

2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Com Suon Nuong | Grilled Pork Chops and Ribs$17.95
More about Hue Restaurant
Item pic

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop Dinner$12.65
2 Center Cup Breaded Pork Chops Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Ice Cream Cup
1 pc Pork Chop$4.20
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

