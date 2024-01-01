Pork ribs in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pork ribs
Hue Restaurant
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee
|Com Suon Nuong | Grilled Pork Chops and Ribs
|$18.95
Buttermint Finer Dining and Cocktails
4195 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|BBQ Pork Ribs - Full Rack
|$34.00
Slow roasted and then wood grilled pork ribs with maple bbq sauce. Served with fries and broccoli slaw.
Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|10-12 Pcs. BBQ Pork Ribs & Fries
|$33.25
10-12 Pieces of Pork Ribs Baked in Our Tangy BBQ Sauce Served with Large Fries
|1 pc Pork Rib
|$2.65
|15-18 Pcs. BBQ Pork Ribs & Fries
|$43.50
15-18 Pieces Of Pork Ribs Baked in Our Tangy BBQ Sauce & Served with Large Fries