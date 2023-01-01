Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Ginger Soy Pork$0.00
Garlic ginger soy marinated pork with a side of butternut squash noodles, and roasted broccoli.
More about The Busy Beestro
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Cavolo Nero Sausage$26.00
Cavolo Nero Pork Sausage | Delicacta Squash Bread Pudding | Cider Braised Pears | Kale | Drunken Raisins | Herbed Creme Fraîche *
More about Goodkind
Consumer pic

 

Hot Dish Pantry

4125 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.00
crispy cracker crusted pork loin topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and yellow mustard... just like they make them in Indiana
More about Hot Dish Pantry

