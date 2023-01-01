Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prawns in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Prawns
Milwaukee restaurants that serve prawns
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(3074 reviews)
Argentinian Red Prawn
$24.00
More about Onesto
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Tandoori Grilled Prawns
$30.00
Lemon & Herbs Marinated Prawns
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
