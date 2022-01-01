Pretzels in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pretzels
SOUPS • TAPAS
The Diplomat
815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee
|Pretzels
|$8.00
House seasoning blend (fenugreek, Aleppo, sea salt, nutritional yeast) , Hook’s 5 year beer cheese spread
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|KING Pretzel
|$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
|LARGE Pretzel
|$9.00
10 oz. Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
Eagle Park Brewing Company
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Pretzel Sticks
Salted German Style Pretzel Sticks Served With A Side Of Beer Cheese.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.