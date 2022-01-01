Pretzels in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants that serve pretzels

The Diplomat image

SOUPS • TAPAS

The Diplomat

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels$8.00
House seasoning blend (fenugreek, Aleppo, sea salt, nutritional yeast) , Hook’s 5 year beer cheese spread
More about The Diplomat
Soft Pretzel image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
KING Pretzel$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
LARGE Pretzel$9.00
10 oz. Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Sticks
Salted German Style Pretzel Sticks Served With A Side Of Beer Cheese.
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Pretzels image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Soft Pretzel image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Soft Pretzel$11.00
Authentic Bavarian-style soft pretzel brushed with Eastside Dark Lager, salted and baked. Served with brat & beer cheese sauce, Polish mustard, and chocolate ganache.
More about Lakefront Brewery

