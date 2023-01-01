Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve prosciutto

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
LG Prosciutto Fungi$21.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, topped with prosciutto
SM Prosciutto Fungi$14.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, topped with prosciutto
PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Arugula$18.00
Smoked Mozzarella, Crescenza Cheese, Black Pepper, Prosciutto, and Arugula
Pizza Man - Wauwatosa

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poblano y Oaxaca Pizza$0.00
Garlic cream sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, corn, caramelized onion, Oaxaca cheese, roasted poblano, chile parmesan flakes
Pizza Man - Milwaukee

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fig and Prosciutto Pizza$0.00
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, figs, prosciutto, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, arugula, gorgonzola cheese, balsamic glaze
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Pesto & Goat Cheese Omelette$13.00
Three Eggs, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Crispy Prosciutto, Basil-Arugula Pesto, Breakfast Potatoes
Story Hill BKC

5100 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuits & Pato Verde$18.00
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Merenda

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Salad$11.00
Local Arugula, Roasted Pistachios, Sartori Gorgonzola Dolcina Cheese, and La Quercia Prosciutto with Pistachio Vinaigrette on the side
*GF
