Prosciutto in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|LG Prosciutto Fungi
|$21.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, topped with prosciutto
|SM Prosciutto Fungi
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, topped with prosciutto
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Prosciutto & Arugula
|$18.00
Smoked Mozzarella, Crescenza Cheese, Black Pepper, Prosciutto, and Arugula
Pizza Man - Wauwatosa
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Poblano y Oaxaca Pizza
|$0.00
Garlic cream sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, corn, caramelized onion, Oaxaca cheese, roasted poblano, chile parmesan flakes
Pizza Man - Milwaukee
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Fig and Prosciutto Pizza
|$0.00
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, figs, prosciutto, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, arugula, gorgonzola cheese, balsamic glaze
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Prosciutto Pesto & Goat Cheese Omelette
|$13.00
Three Eggs, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Crispy Prosciutto, Basil-Arugula Pesto, Breakfast Potatoes
Story Hill BKC
5100 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee
|Biscuits & Pato Verde
|$18.00