Pudding in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pudding

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rueben$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
The Shorewood$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Smoke Shack MKE image

 

Smoke Shack MKE

332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese$4.00
Pulled Pork (by the pound)$16.00
More about Smoke Shack MKE
Bavette image

 

Bavette

330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURGER 5:00 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
BURGER 6:30 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
BURGER 5:15 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
More about Bavette
Fool's Errand image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fool's Errand

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burger$14.00
Truck Sauce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese
Wedge$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Braised Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Onion Roll
More about Fool's Errand

