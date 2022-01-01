Quesadillas in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Explorium Brewpub image

 

The Explorium Brewpub

143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Burger$15.00
Certified Angus beef patty fajita seasoned, pepperjack, cheddar, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo pressed and grilled between two tortilla shells. Served with a side of sour cream and choice of fries or beer chips.
More about The Explorium Brewpub
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
black bean puree, chipotle cream cheese, pepperjack, jalapenos, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla with queso blanco and choice of filling. Topped with more cheese, tomato
More about Beans & Barley
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Cafe Corazon

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA$6.50
12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese Add meat for additional cost
More about Cafe Corazon
Mexican Street Corn & Avocado Quesadilla image

 

Paloma Taco & Tequila

5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Street Corn & Avocado Quesadilla$12.00
Quesadilla stuffed with 3 cheeses, roasted corn, avocado, cilantro, tajin and our house-made salsa & elote crema
More about Paloma Taco & Tequila
Quesadilla image

 

Chucho's Red Tacos

4511 S 6th St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$10.25
More about Chucho's Red Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Salmon

Cake

French Fries

Spaghetti

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Chicago Dogs

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston