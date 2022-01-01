Quesadillas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Explorium Brewpub
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Quesadilla Burger
|$15.00
Certified Angus beef patty fajita seasoned, pepperjack, cheddar, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo pressed and grilled between two tortilla shells. Served with a side of sour cream and choice of fries or beer chips.
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
black bean puree, chipotle cream cheese, pepperjack, jalapenos, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole
More about Beans & Barley
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla with queso blanco and choice of filling. Topped with more cheese, tomato
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about Cafe Corazon
GRILL
Cafe Corazon
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|QUESADILLA
|$6.50
12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese Add meat for additional cost
More about Paloma Taco & Tequila
Paloma Taco & Tequila
5419 W. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Mexican Street Corn & Avocado Quesadilla
|$12.00
Quesadilla stuffed with 3 cheeses, roasted corn, avocado, cilantro, tajin and our house-made salsa & elote crema