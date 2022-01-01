Quiche in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve quiche
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Creamy chicken, asparagus, mushroom, and wild rice in a delightful casserole.
|Persilade Crusted Cod
Persilade Crusted Cod served with a side of asparagus and dill quinoa pilaf.
persilade = herbed bread crumb crust (gluten free)
|Everything Bagel Chicken
Everything bagel seasoned roasted chicken thighs served with a side of parmesan herb roasted potatoes.
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
TAPAS
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Goat Cheese Curds (EC3)
|$10.00
LaClare Farms goat cheese curds | Tia Paquita chorizo cream sauce | Troubadour Bakery crostini | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1)
|Patatas Bravas y Chorizo (EC3)
|$13.00
Igl Farms potatoes | spicy tomato sauce | roasted garlic aioli | Tia Paquita smoked chorizo | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1) *gf
|Smoked Baby Reds
|$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Bacon + Avo Club
|$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
|Farmer's Hash (V+GF)
|$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
|Tuna Melt
|$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Vanilla Long John
|$1.50
Vanilla iced long john
|Chocolate Sprinkle
|$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Vanilla Sprinkle
|$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward
189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee
|Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
|London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
|Valentine BLT
|$11.50
Bacon, herbed cheese spread, zesty tomato jam, baby arugula, toasted sourdough.