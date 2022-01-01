Quiche in Milwaukee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Creamy chicken, asparagus, mushroom, and wild rice in a delightful casserole.
Persilade Crusted Cod
Persilade Crusted Cod served with a side of asparagus and dill quinoa pilaf.
persilade = herbed bread crumb crust (gluten free)
Everything Bagel Chicken
Everything bagel seasoned roasted chicken thighs served with a side of parmesan herb roasted potatoes.
Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
Engine Company No. 3 image

TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese Curds (EC3)$10.00
LaClare Farms goat cheese curds | Tia Paquita chorizo cream sauce | Troubadour Bakery crostini | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1)
Patatas Bravas y Chorizo (EC3)$13.00
Igl Farms potatoes | spicy tomato sauce | roasted garlic aioli | Tia Paquita smoked chorizo | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1) *gf
Smoked Baby Reds$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon + Avo Club$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
Farmer's Hash (V+GF)$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
Tuna Melt$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
Cranky Al's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Long John$1.50
Vanilla iced long john
Chocolate Sprinkle$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Vanilla Sprinkle$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Restaurant banner

 

Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward

189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
Valentine BLT$11.50
Bacon, herbed cheese spread, zesty tomato jam, baby arugula, toasted sourdough.
