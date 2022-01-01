Ranch salad in Milwaukee
Riley's Sandwich Co. & Social House - 148 North Milwaukee Street
148 North Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee
|SouthWest BBQ Ranch Salad
|$12.25
romaine, roasted chipotle corn, black beans, tomatoes, cucumber, tortilla chips, red onion, avocado, bbq ranch dressing (DOES NOT INCLUDE CHICKEN)
Pro tip: Best to add BBQ Chicken (see pic)
*Dressing & BBQ sauce are gluten free
More about Riley's Sandwich Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Riley's Sandwich Co.
4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|SouthWest BBQ Ranch Salad
|$12.25
romaine, roasted chipotle corn, black beans, tomatoes, cucumber, tortilla chips, red onion, avocado, bbq ranch dressing (DOES NOT INCLUDE CHICKEN)
Pro tip: Best to add BBQ Chicken (see pic)
*Dressing & BBQ sauce are gluten free