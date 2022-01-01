Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ranch salad in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve ranch salad

Item pic

 

Riley's Sandwich Co. & Social House - 148 North Milwaukee Street

148 North Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SouthWest BBQ Ranch Salad$12.25
romaine, roasted chipotle corn, black beans, tomatoes, cucumber, tortilla chips, red onion, avocado, bbq ranch dressing (DOES NOT INCLUDE CHICKEN)
Pro tip: Best to add BBQ Chicken (see pic)
*Dressing & BBQ sauce are gluten free
More about Riley's Sandwich Co. & Social House - 148 North Milwaukee Street
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Riley's Sandwich Co.

4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
SouthWest BBQ Ranch Salad$12.25
romaine, roasted chipotle corn, black beans, tomatoes, cucumber, tortilla chips, red onion, avocado, bbq ranch dressing (DOES NOT INCLUDE CHICKEN)
Pro tip: Best to add BBQ Chicken (see pic)
*Dressing & BBQ sauce are gluten free
More about Riley's Sandwich Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Garlic Cheese Bread

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Samosa

Pancakes

Blt Salad

Quiche

Chicken Soup

Caprese Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston