Rib tips in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve rib tips
More about Pizza Shuttle
Pizza Shuttle
1827 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Rib Tips Appetizer (1lb)
|$12.00
Our home-cooked rib tips smothered with BBQ sauce.
More about Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee -
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee -
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|BBQ Rib Tips Bucket
|$34.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
|BBQ Rib Tips
|$23.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tips meal includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.