Rice balls in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Rice Balls
Milwaukee restaurants that serve rice balls
Capri Di Nuovo
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
No reviews yet
Arancini Rice Balls
$9.49
More about Capri Di Nuovo
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
No reviews yet
Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Rice Balls
$11.00
Jalapeño, red onion, Ney’s bacon, cream cheese, Monterey Jack-cheddar cheese, housemade garlic ranch.
*gluten free
More about Cloud Red
