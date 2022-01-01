Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve risotto

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rueben$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
The Shorewood$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Fusilli$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
More about Onesto
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
GK Biscuit Breakfast Sammy$14.00
Pork sausage breakfast patty, rosemary ham, melted cheddar, pickled jalapeño, cherry marmalade and a fried egg, piled on a homemade fluffy yeast-y biscuit.
Champagne Battered Mushrooms$15.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
Spiced Chickpeas$6.00
*Vegan & Gluten Free
Crispy fried Chickpeas tossed in a GK spice mix.
*Fryer is not Vegan or GF
More about Goodkind
La Merenda image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Merenda

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Empanadas Vegetarianas$8.00
Savory Fried Pastry stuffed with Local Sweet Potato, Driftless Organics Chili Beans, Local Squash, Grilled Sweet Corn, and Sofrito. Served with Aji Dipping Sauce
4pc per order *GF *Vegan
Beef Empanadas$10.00
Savory Fried Cornmeal Pastry stuffed with House Smoked Grass-Fed Beef, Clock Shadow Creamery Queso Menonita, and Papas Chorreadas. Served with Aji Dipping Sauce
4pc per order *GF
La Merenda Salad$9.00
Local Arugula, Sartori Gorgonzola Dolcina Cheese, Roasted Hazelnuts, and Braised Cherries with Cherry Ginger Vinaigrette on the side.
*GF *Vegetarian *Vegan upon request
More about La Merenda

