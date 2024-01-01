Seafood curry in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve seafood curry
The King & I Thai Restaurant - 830 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Dr.
830 North Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Milwaukee
|Seafood Green Curry
|$26.95
Kang kiew warn curry, scallops, mussels, shrimp, squid. Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, and peppers
Hue Restaurant
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee
|Ca Ri Do Bien | Seafood Curry
|$23.50
Vietnamese yellow curry, shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, vegetables, lemongrass, bay leaves and served with jasmine rice. This dish has a mild spice and can not be prepared less spicy.