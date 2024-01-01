Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood curry in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve seafood curry

The King & I Thai Restaurant - 830 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

830 North Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Green Curry$26.95
Kang kiew warn curry, scallops, mussels, shrimp, squid. Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, and peppers
More about The King & I Thai Restaurant - 830 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Dr.
Hue Restaurant image

 

Hue Restaurant

2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ca Ri Do Bien | Seafood Curry$23.50
Vietnamese yellow curry, shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari, vegetables, lemongrass, bay leaves and served with jasmine rice. This dish has a mild spice and can not be prepared less spicy.
More about Hue Restaurant

